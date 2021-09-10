Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Trading Up 4%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) shares were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.08. Approximately 2,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Separately, Macquarie raised Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

