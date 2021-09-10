Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 512,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 206,696 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.