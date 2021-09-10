Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after buying an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NVT opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

