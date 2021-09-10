Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,957 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 968,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 876,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nielsen by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 721,093 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.