Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 27.5% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 80.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JKS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

