Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

