Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $388.35 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $23,200.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $388.35 or 0.00845756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00066515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00125762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00182682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,981.61 or 1.00138790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.22 or 0.07307012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.84 or 0.00853359 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,920 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

