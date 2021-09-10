Milton C. Ault III Purchases 75,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,788.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

DPW opened at $2.83 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ault Global by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 368,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ault Global by 94.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ault Global by 101.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 151,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.