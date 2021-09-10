Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Raised to GBX 710

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MIDW opened at GBX 609 ($7.96) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The company has a market cap of £540.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 565.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

