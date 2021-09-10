Michael Earl Campbell Sells 1,200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equinix stock opened at $854.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $830.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 250.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

