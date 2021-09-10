MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $932,864.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00067029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00127661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00188031 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.19 or 0.07379060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,122.69 or 0.99948071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.74 or 0.00861905 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,947,565,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,318,374 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.