Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $27.10

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $26.27. Merus shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

