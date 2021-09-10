Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $27.10

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $26.27. Merus shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

