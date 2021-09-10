Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.35

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 41531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $639.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

