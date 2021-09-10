Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Melon coin can now be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00162049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042950 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

