MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.60

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 373,904 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MeiraGTx by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MeiraGTx by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

