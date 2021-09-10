MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of MeiraGTx worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

