MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price objective lifted by Rowe from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

