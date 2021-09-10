Meg Divitto Sells 1,800 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 57,147 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.