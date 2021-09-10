Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 449 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $4,036,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $3,487,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Novavax by 300.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Novavax by 426.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,888.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $258.77 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

