Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 158,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

