Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

