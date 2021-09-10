Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 34.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

