Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

