McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report sales of $62.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.12 billion and the highest is $63.34 billion. McKesson posted sales of $60.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $251.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $254.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $260.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.54 billion to $263.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $202.73. The stock had a trading volume of 581,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,697. McKesson has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

