McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.