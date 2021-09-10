Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

