Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.