Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,368.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,240.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,198.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

