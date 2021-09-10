Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

