Maple (MPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $199,042.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00024223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $199,042.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

