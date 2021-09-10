MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 46.13%.

MMMB stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

