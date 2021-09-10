Maincoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,034.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $13,034.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00058624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00160662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00042618 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

