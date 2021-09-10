Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report sales of $273.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $276.57 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $22,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

