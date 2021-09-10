Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.