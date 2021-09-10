MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$32.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.89. 104,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

