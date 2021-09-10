Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 8,438 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30.

