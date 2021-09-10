Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $70.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

