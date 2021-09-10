Madison Asset Management LLC Has $19.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $210.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day moving average of $196.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

