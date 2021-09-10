Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 262,700 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,102,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI opened at $131.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.