M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 78.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 19,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

