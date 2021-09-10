Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.38-7.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.33-1.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,258. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.69 and its 200-day moving average is $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.13.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.