Lua Token Trading Down 2.1% This Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

