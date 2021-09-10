LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

