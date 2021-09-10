Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 97,800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 16.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 21.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Aflac by 14.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

