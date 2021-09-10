Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Vanguard worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after buying an additional 453,495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 530.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 220,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.