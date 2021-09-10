Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TriState Capital by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.