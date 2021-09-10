Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.90 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

