Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

