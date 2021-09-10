Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

